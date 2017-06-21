MP crowned as chief of tribe in Huon Gulf

ZIFASING and Tararan villagers in Huon Gulf, Morobe have crowned their son and MP Ross Seymour as the chief of the Wampar tribe with the title gar, meaning respectable person in authority.

Zifasing councillor Waiya Langim said the title was fitting for Seymour in two significant ways, reflecting passion and leadership traits.

“When obtaining leadership, Seymour displayed fair and equitable distribution unlike before.”

Langim said that Wampar elders observed Seymour closely for his leadership decisions and efforts in service delivery as a first time MP.

“Seymour was caring and loving and very observant, a critical thinker and practical person who embraces people of all walks of life with open hands.

“He has the heart for rural people and gives without hesitation and never asks to receive in return and has distributed basic services equitably to all 68 wards in Wampar, Salamaua and Morobe Patrol Post,” Langim said.

The crowning last Sunday coincided with opening of a classroom for Garfaring Elementary School.

District education manager Moses Wanga and standards officer Sam Geseng witnessed the occasion.

Wanga said apart from various services delivered, Seymour prioritised education by spending K3.5 million in tertiary scholarships and K4.568 million to build learning facilities and teachers’ houses in elementary and secondary schools.

