MP: District only good as leader when developed

MORESBY-South MP Justin Tkatchenko says a district is “only as good as its leader” when it comes to development.

He said this on Sunday when launching the Solwara Mothers Association at Koki.

“There is a perfect saying: You are only as good as your leader,” Tkatchenko said.

“If I am a pamuk, or I am a criminal, or I am not good, you’re only as good as me because you voted me in.

“But what you’re seeing now is something that you’ve never before seen in the history of this electorate, in such a short time, in four-and-a-half years.

“We have proven everybody wrong and you are all the winners at the end of the day. You can stand up proud that you live in the best electorate in this capital city.”

Tkatchenko said Moresby-South had a well-established technical and vocational programme to training people. It has been running for the last four years and trained more than 8000 people. Another 1500 will be trained this year.

Tkatchenko said K1 million came from the district funds while K1 million came from NCD Governor Powes Parkop each year.

“From primary school to high school, you go through the proper system. But after that, that’s when I come in and say: How can I help you concerning your studies?,” he said.

