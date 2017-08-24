MP emphasises need for more role models to help youngsters

The country faces a crisis of bad role modelling by older people towards youths and this must change, Madang MP Bryan Kramer says.

Speaking at the Divine Word University’s annual cultural day at the Madang campus recently, Kramer said the there were not many role models as there were in the past.

He expressed concern that political leadership has been affected by poor role models setting bad examples over the years and it would take some time to fix the problem.

Kramer said the situation could change with institutions like DWU helping to shape ethical and honest professionals to enter the workforce and take up leadership roles.

Kramer, who graduated from DWU with a Bachelor in Business-Accountancy, paid tribute to his former university for teaching religious education and ethics as a core subject that has shaped the character of DWU graduates over the years.

He said his DWU education shaped his view of the world and gave him the moral compass to understand issues such as corruption in PNG today.

He paid tribute to the Catholic religious, especially the Divine Word missionaries and Holy Spirit sisters who founded the university, the lay missionaries, volunteers and other staff for molding young

people to be better citizens over the years.

He said he wanted to work with DWU to assist young people coming through the education system to become good role models for future generations.

