MP follows through on K40,000 pledge

MINISTER of Bougainville Affairs Joe Lera has paid K20,000 each to a school and a parish in North Bougainville which he had promised in 2014.

He also kept his promise he made to the Timputz parish last year during a visit.

The funds were handed over to the people at Tearouki parish, Tinputz parish and the Ketspohit Primary School of the Tinqutz district in North Bougainville by officials from his office.

The allocations came out of his discretionary and non-discretionary funds.

Kestpohit Primary School will use it to build a new classroom. The two parishes are building new churches.

Tearouki parish priest Fr Boniface Besco thanked Lera for honoring his commitment.

He said they had been raising funds to build the church.

He said the church and the Government had a long working partnership.

Besco said the funding would help the two parishes in their plan for new chirch buildings.

