MP gives K250,000 for airfare subsidies

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE people of remote Jimi district in Jiwaka, will pay half airfares to fly in and out of Kagamuga Airport in Western Highlands.

Jimi MP Wake Goi presented K250,000 to Missionary Aviation Fellowship (MAF) this week in Mt Hagen to subsidise the airfares.

Goi said that anyone flying in or out of Jimi from four airstrips to Mt Hagen or from Mt Hagen into those airstrips would pay only K120.

He said this was more than the half of the total airfare which is K300.

He said the subsidy was to help his people living in rural areas not connected by the road network.

Goi said transportation of medical supplies and medivac of confirmed patients out of Jimi would be free.

He said the money covered people flying in and out of Koinambe, Kol, Sendihap, and Ambullua airstrips.

He said people got about 54 per cent discounts.

Goi said that before the end of the year, he would present another K250,000 to MAF to subsidise the cost of travel as well.

He planned to spend K2 million on subsidising the airfares for his people over the next four years.

