MP gives roofing iron, solar lamps to islanders

By GYNNIE KERO

MORE than 200 people on an island in Milne Bay received roofing iron, nails and solar lamps for their homes at the end of last year, thanks to Samarai-Murua MP Gordon Wesley.

Budibudi Island is about eight nautical miles from the provincial capital Alotau and is surrounded by blue seas, which stretch out towards the Solomon Sea.

The island was the recent hotspot for harvesting of bech-de-mer by illegal foreign-owned boats which got in trouble with the local authorities.

The people from Budibudi Island sat on the beach and watched the sea for hours when they got word of Wesley’s visit during Christmas.

“I’m honoured to be here, I know for the duration of the by-election I did not come here to campaign but you all gave me good provisions. This is the chance I get to come this far to see you all to be pleased about Christmas,” Wesley told the people.

He also gave them K20,000 for the school and medicines for the health centre.

Wesley visited other atolls like Gawa, Iwa, Egom, Nasikwabu, Kwewata and mainland of Woodlark and did similar presentations of building materials, solar lamps, medicines and funding for schools.

An elder, Mudoya Kabwata, told the MP that his stopover on Budibudi was appreciated by the people.

Like this: Like Loading...