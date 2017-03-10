MP gives trucks, gifts to women’s group

By GYNNIE KERO

MOTHERS in the Bialla LLG of West New Britain were given a reason to celebrate the International Women’s Day yesterday.

Two groups of these women of Noau and Ubili of Ulamona received two trucks topped up with sewing machines, fishing nets and a sea ambulance for the Nantabu Health Centre following a visit by WNB Governor Sasindran Muthuvel.

Ubili Women’s representative Regina Baba said: “For us to have someone (Muthuvel) who is engrossed in a busy schedule make time to come and give us something to empower us, we are speechless.”

The women play a vital role in their homes by maintaining order and discipline in the family and community and Muthuvel valued their contributions to societies over the years.

The vehicles given to the women would be used to transport their garden produce to the markets as well as access basic government services.

Muthuvel told the women: “It is now up to you to manage the truck well in order for it to serve your interests.

“The foundation of this nation is defined by the respect of our mothers that is why we commit to honour the first pillar of supporting our mothers,” Muthuvel said.

