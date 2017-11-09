MP hails Vietnam Apec protocol

PAPUA New Guinea will closely observe how Vietnam hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting this week, especially on logistics, security and protocol issues, Justin Tkatchenko says.

Apec Minister Tkatchenko arrived in Da Nang on Tuesday for the 2017 Apec leaders’ summit with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Rimbink Pato.

They are attending the summit with Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

“The Vietnamese have done it well. When I arrived at the airport to come to the hotel, I was assigned a close protection officer, a protocol officer and a vehicle as a minister,” Tkatchenko said.

“They go out of their way to ensure that everything we want is fulfilled.

“That is exactly how we have to operate (in 2018).”

He said officers had been trained through the New Zealand government assistance on the protocol side of things.

“At the end of the day, we have to step up and get our acts together when it comes to protocol and transportation,” he said.

“We are at the infancy stages of things but I feel we can do a lot better. That will be my role working with the Apec Authority to ensure that we get it right and done it properly.

“I know we can do it. Papua New Guineans are open and full of hospitality. We are wonderful people and can give them the Pacific welcome.”

