MP happy with delivery of services in district

Nipa-Kutubu MP and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jeffrey Komal is happy that his district has achieved almost 80 per cent service delivery in the education sector in the last five years.

Komal told The National that his five-year development plan for his last term in Parliament had a high success rate and he wanted to continue to roll out services in education, health and infrastructure.

“There is a shift in the development priorities for the district in this five-year development plan,” he said.

“The major focus now from 2017-2021 is on health, followed by education and infrastructure.

“We’ve already delivered using those policies through the K10 million SIP (service improvement programme) funds which come annually.

“I believe that we have achieved 80 per cent in education and there is 20 per cent to go and this term of Parliament we should complete and continue to do more using the DSIP funds,” he said.

Komal said in this term of government they are bringing education into second place and prioritising the health sector.

“We have not done much in the health sector in the last term; we were focusing more on education so now we’re putting health first,” he said.

“We built a big district hospital in our district. It’s only a building and we need to recruit the workforce and the equipment.

“With district hospitals at Nipa and Pimaga we believe that we should do better in the health sector in this term of parliament.

“We thank the DIRD (Department of Implementation and Rural Development) for assisting and guiding us through to implement service delivery.”

Like this: Like Loading...