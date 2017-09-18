MP: Being independent brings change

DEI MP Wesley Nukundj has urged the people of his district to stand on their own feet and not to depend on others.

“If you have a lamp, but do not have kerosene, you are not independent,” Nukundj said.

The Independence Day celebration was held on Saturday at the Kenembo Primary School in Dei district, organised by the District Development Authority to welcome Nukundj as the new Transport Minister.

Nukundi told the people that to be independent meant managing their families well and living without asking others for support.

He said people must have blankets and pillows in their homes which were basic items.

“During the colonial period, we see many expatriates working in our district as administrators, health workers, agriculture officers, road foremen and many others,” he said.

Nukundi said these people had returned to their countries because they knew the local people were capable of taking over their tasks and looking after themselves.

Councilor Stanley Konga told the people that to be truly independent, they must stop asking their MP and other people for assistance.

Konga said when everyone in the district became independent, the district would change.

Like this: Like Loading...