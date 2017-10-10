MP keen to address issue of squatter settlements

Urbanisation and Housing Minister John Kaupa wants to address the issue of people squatting on State land in Moresby North-East and Port Moresby.

Kaupa over the weekend had talks with custodians of land at 7-Mile.

He has taken Urbanisation Office to task in negotiation for conversion of customary land into proper suburbs.

The planning, once in fruition, will see thousands of settlers given an opportunity to own a piece of land with a house.

Kaupa, with Urbanisation Office executive-director Max Kep and senior officers from the office, were at a site known as Faraya behind the PNG Defence Force Air Transport Squadron to meet Moiha clan leaders.

This is the second visit by Kaupa to an area which he sees as having the potential to bring in positive spin-off benefits for landowners.

Kaupa said other stakeholders like Department of Lands and Physical planning, National Capital District Commission, Eda Ranu, PNG Power Ltd and Governor Powes Parkop would be informed once formalities with landowners were established.

He said he had lived at 6-Mile Settlement for almost 25 years and knew problems of land and housing.

Kaupa said he also respected the Motu-Koitabu people as traditional landowners.

“The Moiha clan will get maximum benefit in terms of resettlement and development in their area,” he said.

“We will not repeat the mistakes of the Taurama customary land that saw land owners sell their land randomly, without proper consultation with Urbanisation and Lands Department, or service lines such as water and electricity.”

Like this: Like Loading...