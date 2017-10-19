MP keen to secure K10m to build Usino-Yal Road

Usino-Bundi MP Jimmy Uguro is in the process of securing K10 million to construct the Usino-Yal Road as an alternate highway linking Madang and Usino.

He said that he would consult Department of National Planning and Monitoring for funding assistance to construct the road.

Uguro said the Mineral Resource Authority (MRA) had given him assurance of assisting with road construction.

The Usino-Yal Road used to be flat and provided smooth ride for vehicles and PMVs carrying passengers to Madang, Lae and the Highlands.

Uguro suggested last month in a meeting with Ramu NiCo management that chromite should be shipped out of Madang using the 8km Usino-Yal Road.

“Because of the road condition, the chromite was transported to Lae and sent to China, but with the new, flat road we can export them out from Madang sea port,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uguro said MRA would assist in funding the rural electrification programme from Usino to Saussi and water supply project for Walium.

He said the assistance by MRA was captured in the Ramu NiCo agreement to assist in

the development of Usino-Bundi.

Uguro said he would continue to deliver services to Usino-Bundi despite the election petition case before him.

