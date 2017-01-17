MP Lelang leaves PNC to return to former political party

KANDRIAN-Gloucester MP Joseph Lelang has left the ruling People’s National Congress to return to the Coalition for Reform, according to Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu.

He said this could open the floodgate for others to follow. The registry has facilitated the return of Lelang to his original party.

Both he and West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel were members of that party before joining the PNC.

“The Coalition for Reform party is back,” Gelu told The National.

“Joseph Lelang is back as the leader of the party which will be contesting the 2017 national election.

“It is a registered political party. So when Lelang left (for PNC in 2013), it was still there as a registered political party. He is no longer PNC.”

Gelu said it was an important development which the people must be aware of.

Gelu said it was usual for MPs to return to their original parties before elections.

“It has been a practice. It has happened before. We are watching this trend and movement very closely,” he said.

“Right now, members of parliament have the choice. There is no law that is stopping them from doing that.

“Some months before the issue of writs, we start seeing a lot of movements. It starts at the very beginning of a new government when there is a lot of movement, and it settles down for about two, three, four years.

“Then, just before we are about to go for the next election, that’s when everybody starts moving again.”

Meanwhile, the PNC is now heading into the 2017 general election with 51 candidates.

This is a big improvement from the 2012 elections when it formed Government with 27 MPs.

