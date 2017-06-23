MP looks to improve district systems

POMIO MP Elias Kapavore wants to improve governance, administration and internal control systems at the district level.

Kapavore (pictured) admitted that his district has always been regarded the least developed in the country with low ratings on socio-economic indicators.

But he believes that his election in 2015 brought some positive changes which he likes to build on should he be re-elected to his Open seat.

Kapavore is a former hospital chief executive and is the chairman of the special parliamentary committee for Public Sector Reform and Services Delivery.

“It is a challenge, but with the district development plan in place and with the conducive work environment now created, I am positive Pomio is headed for a brighter future,” Kapavore said.

Like this: Like Loading...