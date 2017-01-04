MP: Measure achievements

POMIO MP Elias Kapavore says East New Britain should assess its achievements by measuring itself against its nine strategic spending areas.

The nine areas are education, governance and management, health, economic development, social development, infrastructure, land mobilisation, HIV/AIDS and disaster response.

Kapavore said out of the nine, ENB must determine the percentage that had been achieved.

“If there are weaknesses in these areas, they must be strengthened to make the systems work and results achieved,” he said.

Kapavore said the review of the ENB strategic development plan 2011-2021 would be a good time to measure the expenditure on the key areas.

“It will be a good time to measure how many kilometres of road have been built in the last five years, what is the remaining kilometres of road that still needs to be built, what other roads need to be built, how many students were dropping out from the formal education, low academic performance, how many students were unemployed and where they were going, systems in place to cater for school dropouts and how many people were living in poverty.”

He said ENB was still not ready for autonomy.

Like this: Like Loading...