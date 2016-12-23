MP needs to address water issues in electorate

MORESBY South MP’s response on water shortages has upset Kilakila and Sabama residents following concerns raised by their ward councillor.

In a rally organised last Saturday by few residents in the Sabama suburb to launch an unpopular corporate society, Justin Tkatchenko’s twitter responses on the three-month dry taps caused the public to turn away from his presence.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop was also present at the rally but no certain time frame was given to residents of when water would be available to community.

The water shortage which has been going on for three months is not being addressed by Eda Ranu, the company responsible for water and sewerage in the city.

About 12,000 to 15,000 are affected and have experienced the problem since October.

It seems our leaders, including the Sports Minister, have little or no concern about our suffering.

The rally organised by the corporate society to set up a TB treatment centre is not as important as the water situation currently affecting many people including children and women.

The taps have run dry in the last three months which became a major problem for the entire community.

Consequently, the community calls for Eda Ranu, Minister Tkatchenko and Governor Parkop to address the issue.

Concern Resident

Sabama, NCD

