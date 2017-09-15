MP plans meetings in settlements

MORESBY North East MP and Housing and Urbanisation Minister John Kaupa says all meetings of the joint district budget priority committee (JDBPC) for his electorate will be hosted in settlements.

The reason, according to Kaupa, is that most of the electorate’s population is in the settlement and taking the meetings there will enable them to see and understand how government business is conducted. The 9-Mile community was privileged to host the first JDBPC meeting on Monday.

“The North East electorate seat belongs to all people in Papua New Guinea. All our meetings will be hosted in the settlements where our people are living and not in hotels.

“We have to give it back to our people what they have missed out in terms of spin-off benefits in monetary value, the same funds that are used to pay for bills in hiring venues in hotels can be given back to our people to host such meetings,” he said. Kaupa said the next JDBPC meeting would be hosted at the Bush Wara (9-Mile).

