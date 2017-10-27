MP plans to modernise libraries

By JULIE HENRY

Moresby North-East MP and Housing and Urbanisation Minister John Kaupa plans to modernise city secondary school libraries and add internet connections to them.

“We have seven secondary schools in the city and I have submitted a plan to build new libraries and its waiting approval,” Kaupa told The National at Gordon Secondary’s 23rd grade 12 graduation yesterday.

The libraries will allow students advanced learning.

This is one of the five-year education plans in Kaupa’s term.

He said the funding would be taken from the K1 million education grant in the district services improvement funds

Kaupa told the 286 graduates that education was one of the top priorities in his five-year development plan.

“As your member, I’m also concerned about the quality of education,” he said

“Quality education will come from quality teachers and learning resources.

“I have recently given K50,000 for the re-development of a new classroom (at Gordon Secondary).”

Kaupa encouraged the 286 students of Gordon Secondary to further their education studies.

