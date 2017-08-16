MP promises to serve people

THE new MP for Tambul-Nebilyer in Western Highlands Win Barki Daki has promised to serve the interests of the people and urged other leaders to leave the differences aside and join him for the common good of the electorate.

Daki, in a meeting with his supporters in Port Moresby, said service delivery and equal distribution of wealth was the utmost need for the district which he would address.

Daki said all candidates who contested the seat had a common vision which was to fulfill the voters’ aspirations and he has no other intention but to make those dreams a reality.

“Service delivery in the district is a priority area and I ask those candidates who contested and other like-minded men and women from our district to help me in whatever way possible so services and

developments can easily reach people.

“What we have gone through in the election period is history and we must not stick with the past but look forward and work together and make Tambul-Nebilyer a prosperous district in the province.

“And that is the common good that people want to see and we must all stand ready to represent them well in whatever way we can to bring back something good for the district. Together we can contribute in service delivery and developments that we lacked.”

Community leader and spokesman Banny Bilas, from Kusumb tribe, said Daki was mandated not only by his own tribesmen but voters from all across Tambul- Nebilyer and they were equally recognised for their stand to vote him to represent everyone in the district on the floor of Parliament.

Bilas, who represented the 13 tribes from Upper-Nebilyer, thanked everyone who voted for him .

Like this: Like Loading...