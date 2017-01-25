MP raises concern over presence of refugees

Rabaul MP and shadow Attorney-General Dr Allan Marat yesterday expressed concern over the presence of asylum seekers in Manus despite a Supreme Court order to shut down the camp.

Marat, pictured, said that the administration of the refugee processing centre in East Lorengau and Lombrum Naval Base was malfunctioning.

He said in the last Parliament session, Foreign Affairs Minister Rimbink Pato had assured that no refugees would be settled on Manus.

“But now the refugees are freely roaming around Lorengau town and surrounding communities, creating social problems,” he claimed

“Last week one of them allegedly raped a girl.”

Marat also said that all criminal offences involving refugees under expatriate camp administrators had not been processed under the Papua New Guinea law.

He said the operation of the camps after the Supreme Court had ordered the closure could be seen as contempt of court.

Meanwhile, Pato said he would present a detailed report regarding Marat’s concern in the next Parliament sitting.

Like this: Like Loading...