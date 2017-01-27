MP raises concern over social issues

By DEMAS TIEN

Manus MP Ronny Knight is concerned about social issues involving asylum seekers and other expatriates on Manus Island.

Knight told The National yesterday that serious criminal offences such as rape, marijuana trading and consumption of homebrew were been “a big problem in Manus”.

He said not only the asylum seekers were creating social problems but Australian workers and immigration officials were also responsible.

He said one of the conditions for the establishment of the detention centre was that none of the asylum seekers would have contact with the locals on Manus.

He said the condition was breached which resulted in many social problems.

He said the Manus people wanted the detention centre to cease and the asylum seekers to be transferred back to Australia.

He said in light of the Supreme Court orders on April 26 last year which declared the detention centre illegal, the gates of the two centres were open and asylum seekers were moving freely on the island.

“They are moving freely around without any control over them,” Knight said.

“They use the centre as a place to eat and a place to sleep.

“There is no formal advice given to us about what is going to happen next.”

Knight said the Government should admit that it has no control over the asylum seekers anymore.

He is asking the governments of Australia and Papua New Guinea to take responsibility and do the right thing by engaging the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to assist with the relocation of the asylum seekers.

“We cannot leave them on Manus.

“There can be a mass disturbance or protest any time by the locals because they have grudges against the asylum seekers and Australians on Manus Island.”

Meanwhile, the asylum seekers have filed a fresh case at the Supreme Court seeking orders for their release and compensation for their illegal detention.

Their lawyer Ben Lomai told The National earlier that his clients did not want to stay on Manus Island anymore.

