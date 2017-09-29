MP reassures projects will go ahead

VITAL programmes for the people of Moresby South will proceed despite cuts in district service improvement programme (DSIP) funds, Lands and Physical Planning Minister Justin Tkatchenko says.

Tkatchenko, the Moresby South MP, was speaking to his supporters yesterday at the Waigani National Court in Port Moresby after attending an election petition case filed against him.

He said although some programmes might be delayed, he would still ensure that people were paid for their work and that important programmes continue.

“DSIP this year is only K2 million. From K10 million it’s been cut to K2 million,” he said.

“So when it comes to rolling out our programmes and activities for this year, we have to delay some of them and also cut down some of them until 2018. We will still pay people that are working in the markets, ward chairmen and officers, all the normal activities will proceed.

“Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes will proceed. All these areas that are very important to us will proceed.”

Tkatchenko urged the people to support the government until 2018.

“We must work with the government, support our treasurer, support our prime minister just for this particular time where we have to manage that K2 million the best we can to the end of the year,” he said.

“Then we look forward of continuing the K10 million from 2018 and beyond.”

The election petition against Tkatchenko was filed by Samson Kirillo before the Court of Disputed Returns in Port Moresby.

Like this: Like Loading...