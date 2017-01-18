MP receives gifts, cash as token of appreciation

HAGEN MP William Duma was surprised when a group of people in his electorate gave him a new vehicle, three pigs and K500 as appreciation of his service.

Members of the Elti tribe in Hagen Central, Western Highlands surprised Duma with the gifts at Kelua One village when he opened the new Kui community health center.

The District Development Authority allocated K300,000 last year for the centre.

Spokesmen Kombra Poning and Thomas Buka told Duma that they initially did not support him but after seeing the services he provided such as sealing of road from Kelua to Kagamuga, power supply and the new health center, they regretted not offering him the support he needed.

“We are very sorry for what we have done in the past,” Buka said.

Buka said the gifts were to show their appreciation for the services he had delivered to the people in the area.

He said they were wrong in supporting other candidates in the past general elections.

“When we see Duma delivering services to our area, we surrender ourselves to support him to continue the good work he is doing in the district,” he said.

Duma told the people that it was a big surprise for him because it was the first time a group of people had shown their appreciation for the work he had done in the district especially providing services.

He promised to continue delivering goods and services to all the people whether they voted for him in the election or not.

