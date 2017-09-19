MP singles out poor Mt Hagen road conditions

By MALUM NALU in Mt Hagen

TAMBUL-Nebilyer MP Win Bakri Daki says the poor conditions of roads in Mt Hagen are “a big embarrassment”.

He said this yesterday as work on the K265 million four-lane road from Kagamuga to Keltiga Junction was yet to start. It was launched by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill in 2015.

O’Neill assured Parliament in January that Cabinet had cleared all necessary paperwork for the four-lane highway.

He said K10 million had also been allocated for feeder roads in the city.

O’Neill, before the elections, said issues regarding the payment of compensation to those who had to be moved from the sides of the road needed to be resolved first.

Yesterday, no comment could be obtained from Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali, Secretary David Wereh and Hagen MP William Duma.

Daki told The National in Mt Hagen yesterday that he

had no idea when work would begin.

“Yesterday (Sunday), I arrived at the (Kagumuga) airport and while driving to town, I could see that the road is in its worst state,” he said.

“It’s embarrassing but I cannot do anything.

“The (Western Highlands) Governor Pais Wingti, myself, the Hagen MP (Duma) and all other Western Highlands MPs must do something about improving the situation.”

