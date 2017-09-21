MP to talk with govt to release K10mil for border post

South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu has announced that he would pursue negotiations with the PNG Government for the release of K10 million for the Kangu border post development.

“Now that I have been mandated for a full term, I will pursue my dream of transforming South Bougainville and Bougainville,” Masiu announced in his maiden speech to the ABG Parliament on Tuesday.

“High on my priorities is the border post development agenda, in particular the economic corridor development project as the main stimulant for economic advancement in South Bougainville and Bougainville.

“I will negotiate for the release of the K10 million earmarked for the Kangu border post development because of its importance to the economy of not only South Bougainville, but the entire Bougainville region.

“As the mandated leader for South Bougainville, I will continue to strengthen the partnerships and network with stakeholders and development partners for the general good and wellbeing of the people of South Bougainville,” Masiu declared.

“I operate on an open-door policy and I will welcome ideas and contributions from leaders at all levels, educated elites and even the private sector, genuine developers, investors and stakeholders with a genuine interest in working with me to develop South Bougainville.”

Masiu said he has held consultations with like-minded South Bugainvilleans in Port Moresby and received positive expressions of their willingness to contribute to the development of South Bougainville and Bougainville region.

“I also want to create a network of development partners that will include overseas development partners and donor agencies, foreign missions as well as those non-governmental organisations with a genuine interest and agenda to contribute to holistic development in South Bougainville.”

Masiu also congratulated Central Bougainville MP Simon Dumarinu on his appointment as Minister for Bougainville Affairs but put him on notice that as shadow minister, he would keep him on his toes to ensure Bougainville achieved the desired outcome on schedule.

“Together with the ABG and the people of Bougainville, we will be watching with interest how you will steer the national government in preparing Bougainville for referendum,” Masiu reminded the minister.

Masiu also appealed to the people of Bougainville to surrender guns in their possession.

Like this: Like Loading...