MP, tell your people what you’ve done

THE district of Goroka in the last five years did not see any tangible changes in terms of developments.

It has been a very confusing and frustrating years experienced by the people of Goroka.

MP Bire Kimisopa did nothing to provide for the people in his district.

Though he provided counter funding to school project fees these did not meet needs of all other people who has no kids in tertiary schools or other institutions.

Though DSIP funding were injected into the district by the National Government no mode of projects were implemented at the district level.

Roads, aid posts, schools, bridges and other vital projects throughout the district still remains as it is five years ago. As time approach for a new parliamentary leader to be elected will this monies accumulated over the years be expanded by a new elected candidate.

Kimisopa, please you tell the people of Goroka what have you did with that money allocated into your trust.

Wakawaka

Goroka

Like this: Like Loading...