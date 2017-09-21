MP tells politicians not to interfere with public service

MINISTER for Culture and Tourism and Kokopo MP Emil Tammur says there must be a clear demarcation between politics and the public service machinery.

The minister made the call on Monday in Kokopo, East New Britain, during the swearing-in of new members for the Kokopo District Development Authority board.

“Politicians must not interfere with

how the public service operates,” Tammur said.

“I encourage all new board members to work together with public servants — our people’s needs are important.

“We must also put our political differences aside and work together for the people.”

Tammur said after 42 years there was little change in the lives of the people and as such his government would be prioritising key development areas.

He also emphasised on punctuality urging public servants in Kokopo to take time spent at work seriously.

“I used to be in the private sector where timing is very important, therefore, you as public servants need to abide by timing. If we need to move forward, our timing must improve,” he said.

Tammur urged Kokopo district public servants and political leaders to consult people at the ward level and prioritise key development areas to achieve the 2050 national goals as well as provincial goals.

“We have to move forward for our people as we are here because of them. No people — no government,” he said.

The new DDA board members, sworn in by Senior Provincial Magistrate Samuel Lavutul, included Tammur as chairman, Ps Graham Jonah as church representative, Gabriel Tololo as youth representative and Patricia Tuga as the women’s representative.

Old board members which were also sworn-in were Kokopo district CEO John Talele and his deputy, Darius Kunai.

