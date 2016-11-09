MP urges Hela people to free up land for development

By ELIAS LARI

THE people of Hela have been urged to free up their land for development purposes.

Hela Governor and Komo-Margarima MP Francis Potape made the appeal during a fund raising ceremony held last Saturday by the people of Taki Taki area in South Koroba LLG, to rebuild a run-down aid post.

Potape told the people to free their land so that they can see better services reaching them.

The Taki Taki took it upon themselves to rebuild the aid post, built during the colonial rule and serves more than 10,000 people from eight council wards.

Potape said if they did not free up their land then they would continue to live “in prison” in their own land because they would not see a better life.

He said prison meant that people would remain as they were and not see anything good because they would not release their land for development purposes.

“To get out of the prison and experience the outside world is to free your land for development purpose and you can see changes taking place within your family, community and the province,” Potape said.

“You must work with your leaders and hand over your land to investors or the Government so that they can develop it.”

Potape gave K100,000 to help rebuild the run-down aid post, K50,000 for the staff houses and another K100,000 to the nearby Kundupu Primary School.

He said the people of TakiTaki area were neglected over the years by successive governments.

“This people have been neglected and I commend them for coming out form the prison to rebuild the aid post,” he said.

Potape gave K15,000 of his own money to the organising committee to meet the cost of staging the event.

