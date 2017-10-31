MP urges organisation to push to process, export cocoa

MEMBER for South Bougainville and Deputy Opposition Leader, Timothy Masiu, pictured, is encouraging the Organisation for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement (OISCA) International to pursue plans to process and export cocoa to Japan.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary of the existence of OISCA in East New Britain and PNG last Tuesday, Masiu said there has been so much rhetoric on downstream processing of cocoa with very little action taken.

“I am excited at the news that OISCA is venturing into developing a cocoa processing venture to export cocoa to Japan with the support of Jica, I believe,” he said.

“This is great news indeed and I strongly urge OISCA to go full steam ahead with your plans to ensure the venture is up and running sooner than later.

“I am confident that OISCA can and will establish a cocoa processing factory soon.”

Masiu said there was no need to continue having cocoa chocolate festivals in Bougainville while there were no processing facilities on the ground.

“I think the time has come for us to process our own cocoa and enjoy the sweat and the sweetness that comes with it from the beginning.”

Masiu said he has secured land and officially invited OISCA to set up in South Bougainville “so that young Bougainvilleans can be given the opportunity to study and train there”.

He commended OISCA for being a “loyal development partner” in its 30 years of existence in ENB and PNG and for networking with partners and stakeholders.

OISCA has positively impacted lives of individuals, families and communities in PNG through its holistic training programmes over the 30 years in PNG.

It is a Japanese organisation promoting humanitarian and environmental development programmes.

It was invited to establish a training institution in East New Britain by a former MP, the late Sir Martin ToVadek in 1987, to address the increasing grade eight school leaver problems.

