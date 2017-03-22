MP urges people to take ownership of projects

By ZACHERY PER

PEOPLE must be responsible for community development projects set up to benefit everyone, Gumine MP Nick Kuman (pictured) says.

“Any development projects initiated are for the common good and benefit of the people,” he said.

“I challenge everyone to take ownership and look after them.”

Kuman was at Omdara village in the Gumine district, Chimbu, to launch community development projects.

He said roads and bridges were important to allow other services to be provided, while viewing the completion of the Aii Bridge.

He opened a double classroom at the Omdara Community School and handed over a new ambulance for the Omdara sub-health centre.

The beneficiaries are the members of the Yuri-Alaiku tribe.

Ward four councillor of the Kumai-Bomai Local Level Government Simon Dewe thanked Kuman and the District Development Authority for looking after the Yuri-Alaiku tribe.

“We will now have increased enrolment in our schools, people will have easy access to the Omdara Sub-Health Centre because of the improved Aii Bridge,” he said.

