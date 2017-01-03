MP against vendor financing proposal by the State

KOROBA-Lake Kopiago MP Philip Undialu says he is against the vendor financing proposal by the State as long as Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd (KPHL) is pushing for indirect equity option.

He said this was because the value of the 4.27 per cent equity offered to beneficiary groups would be reduced from K10 billion to K2 billion.

In a statement, Undialu who is also a landowner leader from Hides PDL1 (Petroleum Development Licence 1) said: “This is total injustice and treating the beneficiary groups in highest order of contempt after so much has been given away for the bigger picture which is national interest.

“As far as I am aware, the 4.27 per cent equity interest value is estimated between K10 billion-K13 billion.

“The 4.27 per cent Kroton equity interest is direct equity in the PNG LNG Project, not indirect equity as proposed by KPHL.

“This is subject to UBSA Clause 6.1a, 6.3.1 (iii), 9.1, the IPIC Deal, and other available traces of documents such as payment deeds of UBS loan.

“I agree that some provisions of UBSA are silent or contradictory. I urge KPHL not to capitalise on that and cheat our own people.”

The State and its agents must exhaust the best endeavor clause in assisting the beneficiary groups, he said.

“The 4.27 per cent equity issue is not just an investment in the project but an important project security mechanism that we need to handle with caution. Kroton is not a company. It is a holding company that holds 16.57 per cent equity in the PNG LNG Project (12.48 per cent for State and 4.27 per cent for the beneficiary groups).

“The entire 16.57 per cent was parked under Kroton simply to meet requirements of IPIC deal. Once the IPIC bond matures, Kroton has no utility.”

Like this: Like Loading...