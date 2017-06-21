MP vows to deliver project plans

By DEMAS TIEN

PORT Moresby North-West MP Michael Malabag says he has some new projects he plans to complete when he returns after the general election.

He is confident he will be re-elected.

The projects include new hospitals and schools infrastructure development which were started in the past five years.

Malabag plans to build a hospital and nursing college at Gerehu plus nursing houses in Hohola and Tokarara.

He also wants to secure housing titles to the people in the electorate, especially those living in Hohola and Tokarara who qualify under the free housing giveaway scheme.

“I will get back to continue with the big projects that I have done,” Malabag said.

He said the People’s National Congress Party would continue delivering its policies in the next five years.

Malabag assured the people living at the Tete settlement in Gerehu that they would not be moved when the new Gerehu hospital is built.

“There’s a hospital land that we want to secure. It’s away from the Tete settlement,” he said.

He plans to continue assisting schools in the electorate.

