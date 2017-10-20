MP vows to modernise district

ANGLIMP-South Waghi MP Ruman Joe Kuli has vowed to modernise the largest electorate of Jiwaka and leave behind a positive legacy.

He promised to deliver services fairly and equitably to all parts of the electorate.

Kuli was sworn in as the district development authority (DDA) chairman yesterday at the Minj district office.

Experienced and long-serving Jiwaka public servant Nallan Kewa, as commissioner of oath, swore in Kuli and five other newly appointed DDA members.

The DDA members sworn in yesterday are Kuli (chairman), Koi Wamil, James Kurup, Paul Taka, Tony Kikam and Gethrude Nicholas Kem.

District public servants, community leaders and youths who witnessed the event were lost for words because no previous MP was sworn in their district offices at the district headquarters in Minj.

Minj local level government manager Benny Tumal described the initiative by Kuli as divine intervention.

“We have never seen a district swearing-in ceremony in Minj for 20 years. This is the first time and I am very excited,” Tumal added.

Kuli said he wanted to work with everyone including candidates who had contested in the recent election and public servants to make Anglimp-South Waghi a model electorate.

He stressed that Minj was the district headquarter and he saw no reason for swearing in district officials in a guest house or hotel room in Port Moresby.

“I have been mandated by the people.

