MP wants youths to have representative in parliament

South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu wants youths in Bougainville to have a voice in the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) House of Representative.

Masiu said during the closing of a three-day Bougainville Youth Initiative Emerging Leaders’ Congress in Arawa, on Thursday, that youths of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) must have a voice.

“The youths must have a voice, a voice not in the wilderness where you just talk, but at such gatherings you must come up with resolutions to present your case at the political level,” he said.

Masiu told the congress that amendments must be made to some of the ABG laws to accommodate a youth representative in parliament.

“You have no voice in the parliament of ABG,” he said.

“The ex-combatants have, the women have, but they are silent on youths.

“Come with me youths. Support me and we will move for the change. You need a political voice because when you talk the leadership must listen.

“There is no sense in me standing here and telling you that you are leaders of tomorrow if I am not giving you that opportunity to represent yourself in the house that we all respect.

“Even the churches do not have a representative.

“This must be an inclusive exercise. Everybody must be included so together all our stakeholders can all progress forward.

“Youth is a common denominator in the progress and development of Bougainville and at this leadership level, I will involve youths in major development because it is healthy for our youths.” Masiu spent the three days with the youths participating in panel discussions.

Over 300 youths from around Bougainville Island attended the congress.

The congress was a project of the Credit Union Foundation Australia (CUFA). Masiu challenged the youths to develop and nurture certain attitudes if they wanted to be successful leaders, with the support of development partners like CUFA.

