MP welcomes challenge from Sir Mekere

HEALTH Minister and Moresby North-West MP Michael Malabag has welcomed the challenge from his archrival and former prime minister Sir Mekere Morauta.

He said that during his first campaign rally at his home village of Tatana outside Port Moresby on Saturday, which was attended by his People’s National Congress Party leader and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and Finance Minister James Marape.

Malabag continued his campaign yesterday at Gerehu Stage 4 where the local community, and in particular the large Engan community, presented him with six pigs.

He said Moresby North-West had 38 candidates, including Sir Mekere and himself, but he was unfazed.

Sir Mekere did not contest the Moresby North-West in 2012 but is attempting a comeback.

“Election is election,” he said.

“We know who they (candidates) are and what they keep on preaching that they are going to deliver.

“We think they’ve gone into retirement but they appear out of nowhere, and want to get back again.

“I don’t know why they want to get back again.”

