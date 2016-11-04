MP’s actions speak louder than words

YOUR editorial yesterday (“Don’t campaign from the pulpit”) and taking Morobe Governor Kelly Naru as a case in point has prompted me to give my viewpoint.

Your assessment on the respect and maintenance of the principle of “separation of powers” under the constitution as reiterated by Naru in the recent vote of no confidence is well noted.

However, it is comical, if not uncivilised, to apply the same principle of the separation to politicians from pastoral duties.

Anybody who is a Christian can perform the duty of a pastor and can preach the Gospel although mainstream churches in PNG strictly restrict this role to priests and pastors.

Depending on the rules, regulations and the norms of each church, a politician preaching the Gospel is not committing a sin and is welcome in most communities in this country.

As long as a particular congregation has invited a politician to preach in, he or she is then wearing the pastoral coat and not a politician’s hat.

Governor Naru was a fervent Lutheran prior to becoming a politician. Preaching the “gut nius” is in his blood.

I think Naru is a practical Christian who, prior to becoming a politician, used his own hard-earned money to help the work of the Gospel throughout PNG.

He is a philanthropist who likes helping the needy people and communities not only in Morobe but throughout the country.

Hence, his actions as a Christian speaks louder than the preacher so he should no longer stand on the pulpit.

BMK, Via email