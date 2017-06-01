MP’s adultery case dismissed

By DOROTHY MARK

THE Madang district court has dismissed the adultery charge against Raicoast MP James Gau because he had settled the matter out of court.

The court had issued a warrant of arrest for him to appear in court after missing at least 10 court hearings since 2016.

He was to appear in court on Monday but the case was adjourned to Tuesday.

Magistrate Robert Teko yesterday said he dismissed the case because Gau had paid K10,000 to the complainant Tony Apasuar, whose wife was involved in the matter, during a mediation last year.

Teko said the penalty for adultery was K1000.

But Gau had paid more than that to the complainant.

“He (Apasuar) got more than what the law required for committing adultery. So I dismissed the case,” Teko said.

Teko said Apasuar had asked Gau to pay him separate amounts of K1.5 million, K500,000 and K50,000 – which was like blackmailing Gau.

Teko rejected a request from Gau that Apasuar refund him K9000 of the K10,000 which he had paid as compensation.

“I told Gau that he agreed to give the money and Apasuar agreed to receive it during the mediation.”

