MPs controlling development

THE ultimate purpose of any kind of government is to change the people by putting the people’s well-being at the centre of all development efforts to improve their living standards and quality of life.

However, in PNG we have remained poor and still live in rural villages with no means of economic opportunities because the government has been channelling development funds away from the people into the pockets of politicians.

In any government system, basic services are not to be delivered but are established and sustained because people have the right to basic services.

No government or MP should promise to provide or deliver basic services or take credit for providing basic services.

The mechanism that the government should be using to deliver basic services is the public services system established 41 years ago.

But for some reasons, MPs have hijacked that process and installed themselves as the mechanism in which basic directing all development funds (K15million) into their pockets, allowing them to dictate the development of the country by their performance.

MPs are law makers, legislators, policy makers and not basic services deliverers. MPs have become cheque book carriers and project managers, controlling the development of the country out of their pockets.

Basic service delivery is a total scam while the people continue to suffer in silence.

The question now is how can we destroy this evil system so that our people can see the light and have hope again?

We have that choice in 2017 to elect better leaders to fix the mess.

Don’t vote for money, family or tribal alliance but vote for your future.

Lucas Kiap, via email