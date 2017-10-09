MP’s K20,000 gift lifts Storm to grand final winners

THE Sinivit Storm thrashed champions Kokopo Muruks 18-2 to claim their first title in the East New Britain Football League at the Kalabond Oval over the weekend.

Minister for Public Service and Pomio MP Elias Kapavore presented K20,000 to the Storms before the match.

Storms had participated in the competition over the past years but it was their first time to reach the final and gradually grabbing the title.

Kapavore thanked the Muruks for the performance they displayed in the past years to make them the reigning champions but this year was a significant time for the Storm with players from Pomio and it would go down in their history.

“On behalf of the Pomio DDA, I would like to congratulate the Storm on their first win as it has indicated the team’s commitment and sacrifice that they have come this far,” Kapavore said.

He congratulated the under-21 team that also came out winners, saying it was an achievement for everyone.

“Pomio DDA is mindful that youths today engaged in some activities that are not contributing well to the society and it is our priority also to support activities that will keep youths away from some of these illegal activities currently going on.”

He said Pomio DDA has made some commitments to support sports in the district this year especially in rugby league which was considered a national sport.

Kapavore said the cheque presentation signified the change of sponsors. The team which is now known as Explorer Sinvit Storm will become Pomio Storms as of next year.

Kavapore said the Pomio Storms would represent the district and he would like to see rugby league programmes properly organised in all the local level governments to identify raw talents to enable coaching staff from Storm to select players for the team.

