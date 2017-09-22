MPs keen to reopen jail

Governor Philip Undialu and other MPs from Hela this week inspected the Hawa Correctional Services prison in Tari which has been closed since 1997.

The visit on Wednesday was to see how the facility could be reopened before the end of the year.

The closure of the prison has caused people from Hela on remand to be held at Buihebe in Mendi, Southern Highlands.

“Over the last two decades, Hela has had problems with law and order because the centre at Hawa is not operational, making the law and justice sector incomplete,” Undialu said.

“Today, we are here to make sure we fix the little things such as cleaning up, buying utensils for the centre, building houses for warders, completing electricity connections and to see if the community support is there.”

The visit included Minister for Finance and Tari Pori MP James Marape, Minister for Immigrations and Border Security and Koroba Lake Kopiago MP Petrus Thomas, Correctional Services Commissioner Michael Waipo, Magistrate John Kaumi and Hela administrator William Bando.

“Once the centre is operational, there will be a lot of spinoff benefits for the community, so they must play their part and look after the state property and respect people who work here,” Marape said.

