MPs had no regard for event organisers

IT is a very sad day for Northern to have Gary Juffa and Don Polye interfere with the opening of Popondetta General Hospital’s operating theatre on Tuesday (May 2).

How can two outspoken leaders enter the area without the concern of organising committees?

Whatever the political differences, it’s the government of day’s project and they should be given the opportunity to open the theatre without any interferences.

If this country is mismanaged, how can we have so many big developments that we have never seen taking place such as four way lane roads, airports upgrade, hospital upgrade, harbour developments and many more?

The public and private systems are working well.

They doesn’t show any sign of collapsing.

The only problem that we all know is fall in foreign currency due to fall in commodity prices.

The public servants are paid on time, free education and health systems are working well, PSIP and DSIP funds are moving the remote areas and I don’t know what these two leaders are talking about.

We are going into the elections and let the ballot papers speak for themselves.

We people of Oro cannot tolerate this kind of action anymore especially when we try to open one of the lifesaving infrastructure.



Hilton Tomlon

Mangi Oro

Lae City

