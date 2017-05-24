MPs not focussing on what they have done

I would like to share my view here which I observed during the past two weeks.

I have been attending to all political rallies hosted by all party candidates in both Morobe and Madang but would admit that all PNC candidates are not concentrating on their five years policies or giving speech to convince voters but they are all criticising Pangu Pati.

Nixon Duban (Madang MP), Mao Zeming (Tewae Siassi MP), Paul Ezekiel (Markham MP) and a lot to mention, they are all criticizing their rival Pangu candidates.

This alarms me the treatment PNC has for Pangu however my point is that the sitting MPs must tell the people what they achieved during their last five years and tell what they are their five years (2017-22) policies if they are re-elected.

Anti-PNC

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...