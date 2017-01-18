MPs plant trees to end tribal land dispute

By PISAI GUMAR

HUON Gulf MP Ross Seymour and Bulolo MP Sam Basil have planted two coconut trees to mark the end of an eight-year land boundary dispute between Tale and Bomatu villagers.

Seymour, Basil, district administrators, councilors and village elders signed a memorandum of agreement on Saturday.

The villages exchanged cash, garden foods, store goods, pigs and cows.

Governor Kelly Naru gave K10,000 and eight pigs. Former Governor Luther Wenge gave four pigs.

The dispute began on Nov 28, 2009, resulting in the loss of six lives, destruction of homes and food gardens.

A man from New Hanover was among those killed. He was married to a Labu woman. Relatives from New Ireland led by brother-in-law Rev Roberts Meli from the United Church travelled to Labu to witness the peace ceremony and urged peace.

Basil warned people not to take the law into own hands but to respect each other and follow legal processes to resolve land issues.

“I do not want to waste resources that are supposed to be used for tangible development to buy pigs and cows and come and sit here wasting time negotiating peace” Basil said.

“Six lives were lost for nothing. We will eat the pigs and cows and be happy while the spirits of those six people will watch us making a mockery.” Seymour them to revisit the history to live in peace.

