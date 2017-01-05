MP’s properties damaged by flood

HUON Gulf MP Ross Seymour lost hundreds of farms animals including cattle, sheep, goats, duck and chicken during the recent flooding.

The flooding caused havoc in parts of Huon Gulf district in Morobe damaging cash crops, gardens and roads.

Seymour said he lost more than 10,000 cattle, sheep, goats, ducks and chicken when a river burst its bank and flooded his land near Clean Wara.

“The flood came early in the morning and swept away most of my farm animals worth hundreds of thousands of kina,” he said.

Seymour told The National that more than 30,000 cocoa trees in his plantation were submerged and could be damaged.

He said the floods started early on Tuesday morning after continuous heavy rain from Monday evening.

Ona Paul, a farmer from Ziffasing village, said his cocoa plantation and garden were also destroyed.

