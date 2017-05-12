MPs seek answer from police for grounding their vehicles

By DOROTHY MARK

TWO MPs in Madang have questioned police why a police officer wanted to stop vehicles carrying their election posters.

Madang Governor Jim Kas and Usino Bundi MP Anthon Yagama fronted up at the Jomba police station on Wednesday morning for answers.

A police officer was tasked to ground all provincial government and administration vehicles if drivers fail to park them by 4.06pm or if seen being driven around on weekends without special passes.

The officer said he received a list last week from the administration to impound the vehicles including the ones used by Kas and Yagama.

He said after a proper check, two vehicles each used by the MPs were crossed off from the list.

The vehicles were the ones with posters on them.

“We solved that matter on Saturday and I don’t know why those two showed up at the police station again as they were crossed off the list,” the office said.

