MPs, tell us why there’s no progress

OUR seven Madang MPs and the provincial government need to explain why major road rehabilitation has not taken place in Madang town.

The road conditions are among the worse in the country.

Our politicians should have raised this issue in Parliament and push for the release of emergency funding for the rehabilitation of the town roads.

This is a concern being raised almost every day by town residents and the business community.

Cooperation is very important for our national and provincial leaders.

Please work as a team because you have been tasked by the people of Madang to deliver these services such as road rehabilitation and maintenance.

John K. Kirakar

Madang

