MPs told to behave in Parliament

DEPUTY Speaker John Simon has laid down the law on the behaviour of MPs with a call for them to stop acting like “kindergarten children” in Parliament.

The Maprik MP, who was elected to the position last week, said this when sitting in the chair as acting-Speaker yesterday.

“I’d like to set some in-house rules for all of us,” Simon said.

“I’d like to remind all of us that the house rules, which we hold as mandated leaders, must be followed when we meet in this place.

“As I’ve said on a couple of occasions, our conduct, according to the house rules are not as per parliamentary standing orders.

“It is not a secret that people have publicly made negative comments that parliamentarians are acting like kindergarten children.

“Our behaviour is being criticised everywhere.

“Such comments only bring disrespect and mockery to the house, and I think it is time we must change the image of this great house, and bring respect back.

“We need to uphold the status of this house.”

Simon said as long as he was in the chair, “I will go by the books and the standing orders of this house”.

“We must respect and honor this house with strict observation of the house rules,” he said.

“I have my sergeant-at-arms and other officers who are ready to deal with unparliamentary behavior, which means that we, as elected leaders representing our people, must put ourselves up in our conduct and behavior.

“We come to meet and discuss important issues, and make decisions that will affect our people.

“We all know the rules, and if you don’t know the rules, I can get the clerk to give you parliament standing orders so that you can read it.

“I am sure the message is loud and clear and we will all respect the house, because this house is supposed to be for the people, by the people, and we are just custodians during the time they elect us to come and sit in this house. Let us all behave like leaders.”

Like this: Like Loading...