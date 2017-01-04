MPs told to keep out of operation

A NEW working committee should spearhead the call-out operations in Hela and members of Parliament should be excluded, a Hela leader says.

Joseph Ngulu told The National that the working committee should be made up of the police, churches and stakeholders for the good of the province.

“Election is just around the corner and we do not want MPs to be involved as they might jeopardise the operation,” Ngulu said.

Ngulu said the decision by the Government for the call-out operation was greatly appreciated by the Hela people as the buildup of high-powered weapons had threatened the public servants, government services and business houses.

“I thank Prime Minister Peter O’Neill for allocating the K11 million for the special call-out operation involving police officers and soldiers to deal with the escalating tribal fights in the province,” he said.

“The Government cannot continue to waste money on law and order issues in the province and this operation must be carried out successfully with the help of community leaders, councilors and LLG presidents.”

Ngulu said everyone was already tired of the continuous lawlessness and wanted to live a normal life.

he said the locals would help but the involvement of MPs would jeopardise the entire operation so they must not get involved.

He urged churches in the province to stay united and pray for a successful operation.

The National Executive Council made the decision following reports of the increase in violence and concern over public safety in the province.

