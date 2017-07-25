MPs vow to work together

By ELIZABETH VUVU

THE five MPs of East New Britain have assured the people that they will work together for the good of the province.

Governor-elect Nakikus Konga (National Alliance), Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat (Melanesian Liberal Party), Pomio MP Elias Kapavore (People’s National Congress), Gazelle MP Jelta Wong (United Resources Party) and Kokopo MP Emil Tamur (People’s Progress Party) have been dubbed the group of 5 (G5) to reflect their solidarity.

In the past few days, the five MPs have been seen together giving hope to the ENB people that they would form a good team.

On Sunday, a dedication service was organised by the Rabaul Council of Churches at Tavui ward, home of Marat, attended by the five MPs.

Konga said what was promised to the people by the five leaders during the election would be delivered.

“We want to show that ENB is still the leading province in Papua New Guinea and we have to maintain that. If leaders do not stand together, then this tag will just only be in name,” Konga said.

Marat said the team resolved to make contacts and get more information pertaining to some issues such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Summit and the standings of the different groups and parties.

