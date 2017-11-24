MRA gets excellence award for online mining portal

THE Mineral Resources Authority has received an award from the Transparency International Papua New Guinea for establishing its Mining Cadastre online portal, called the FlexiCadastre.

The “Integrity Initiative of Excellence Award” recognises an initiative within a national agency, which strengthens the integrity of that institution.

Initiatives are judged on their level of “innovativeness, replicability, accountability, transparency and empowerment”.

The FlexiCadastre has become accepted as the solution of choice globally for both government agencies and mining companies wanting to implement integrated and digitised mineral regulatory management. The system allows for the online management of all mining tenure in PNG. It allows all the processes of tenure management to be delivered over the internet, from application to final surrender of tenements, including statutory reporting, provision of exploration and production data and compliance support.

The award by TIPNG was presented to the MRA managing director Philip Samar recently in Port Moresby.

